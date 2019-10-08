Crave Price Reaches $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (CRAVE)

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Crave has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Crave has a market cap of $144,947.00 and $18.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crave coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crave alerts:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Crave

CRAVE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 22,243,610 coins. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crave is crave.cc. The official message board for Crave is forum.crave.cc.

Crave Coin Trading

Crave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.