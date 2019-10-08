Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.20

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 795092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.16.

About Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE)

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides hardware, software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

