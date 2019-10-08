Critical Contrast: Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) vs. Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI)

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) and Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Energous alerts:

This table compares Energous and Ubiquiti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -11,509.27% -172.39% -151.12% Ubiquiti 27.78% 206.17% 37.61%

Dividends

Ubiquiti pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Energous does not pay a dividend. Ubiquiti pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energous and Ubiquiti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $510,000.00 191.05 -$50.84 million ($1.99) -1.60 Ubiquiti $1.16 billion 6.87 $322.69 million $4.74 24.53

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than Energous. Energous is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Energous has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Energous shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Energous shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.7% of Ubiquiti shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Energous and Ubiquiti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energous currently has a consensus price target of $18.07, indicating a potential upside of 468.13%. Given Energous’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Energous is more favorable than Ubiquiti.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Energous on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON platform to build high speed fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise WLAN; UniFi Video, a video surveillance system; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, Ubiquiti Inc. offers embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors and online retailers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.