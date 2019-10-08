Critical Survey: Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Summit Hotel Properties and Liberty Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 1 1 3 0 2.40 Liberty Property Trust 0 5 1 0 2.17

Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.73%. Liberty Property Trust has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.51%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Liberty Property Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Liberty Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $567.27 million 2.11 $90.92 million $1.35 8.42 Liberty Property Trust $704.89 million 10.79 $479.61 million $2.20 23.30

Liberty Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Liberty Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Liberty Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Property Trust has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Liberty Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties 18.95% 8.82% 4.77% Liberty Property Trust 70.77% 5.71% 2.79%

Dividends

Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Liberty Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Summit Hotel Properties pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Liberty Property Trust pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Hotel Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Summit Hotel Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties beats Liberty Property Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

