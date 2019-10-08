CROAT (CROAT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $267.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, CROAT has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $93,916.00 and approximately $267.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 70,739,583 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

