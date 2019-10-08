CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7,269.00

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 77.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 94.1% lower against the US dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $2,512.00 and approximately $7,269.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00195983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.01027526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00092195 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

