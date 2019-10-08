CryptoFranc Achieves Market Cap of $12.16 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00012275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, CoinExchange, IDEX and Ethfinex. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $12.16 million and $3,801.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038585 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.18 or 0.05491784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000255 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 12,035,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

CryptoFranc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bitfinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

