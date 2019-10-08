Crystal Lake Mining (CVE:CLM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Shares of Crystal Lake Mining Corp (CVE:CLM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 282335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07.

Crystal Lake Mining Company Profile (CVE:CLM)

Crystal Lake Mining Corporation engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metal resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship properties include L1 and L5 properties located in Emo, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sierra Iron Ore Corporation and changed its name to Crystal Lake Mining Corporation in July 2016.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Lake Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Lake Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.