CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $58.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.99. 372,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,728. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.00. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gresham Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.