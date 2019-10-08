CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $55.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cascend Securities lowered CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.82.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $66.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.31.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1,402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,509,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $735,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877,188 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,749,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,698,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,709,000 after purchasing an additional 685,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

