CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Stock Price Down 33.3%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK) fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, 7,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 21,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

CurrencyWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWRK)

CurrencyWorks Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. It offers services in connection with development of platform using block chain technology, including the business development and technical; business launch; and post-business launch support services.

