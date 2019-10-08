Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.80. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 11.90%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $126.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.11. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $95.23 and a twelve month high of $134.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $251,298.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $910,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,982 shares of company stock worth $4,284,340. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 166.7% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

