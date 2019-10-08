Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CYAN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478. Cyanotech has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. Cyanotech had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyanotech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Cyanotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cyanotech Company Profile

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

