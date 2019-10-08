DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $768,774.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00038899 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.15 or 0.05586398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001085 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.