Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10,853.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,465 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,858,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,396 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,135,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,328 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,030,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,387,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $2,846,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at $422,808,802.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.85 on Tuesday, reaching $135.83. The company had a trading volume of 153,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,387. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $147.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 target price on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

