Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Danaos alerts:

NYSE DAC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 114,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,514. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $131.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $112.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.