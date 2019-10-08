DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 61.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

DZSI stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $200.82 million, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $83.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 771.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,238.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

