DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Down 20.6%

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s share price dropped 20.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.64, approximately 824,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,150% from the average daily volume of 65,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

DZSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $200.82 million, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $83.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter worth about $5,846,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 65.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 174,344 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,963,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

