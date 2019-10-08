Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ DAIO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Data I/O has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Data I/O by 7.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Data I/O by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Data I/O by 30.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Data I/O by 25.6% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Data I/O by 220.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

