Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DAIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 million, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.76. Data I/O has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAIO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Data I/O by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Data I/O by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 25.6% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 220.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

