David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Makes New $469,000 Investment in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TYD traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $55.58. 1,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,011. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $57.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.93.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

