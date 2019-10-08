David Sipes Sells 1,100 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) COO David Sipes sold 1,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $163,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,285,596.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Sipes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, David Sipes sold 5,500 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $953,535.00.

On Monday, September 9th, David Sipes sold 5,500 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $716,430.00.

On Friday, September 6th, David Sipes sold 13,957 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $1,921,878.90.

On Monday, July 15th, David Sipes sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $186,060.00.

On Friday, July 12th, David Sipes sold 8,089 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $994,138.10.

On Wednesday, July 10th, David Sipes sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.94. 2,403,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,096. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $177.99. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,298.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

