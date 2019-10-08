DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.14

DeepMarkit Corp (CVE:MKT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 111937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of $574,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

DeepMarkit Company Profile (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. focuses on the development and operation of digital marketing and promotions software platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's Gamify platform converts store traffic into leads, which can be added to lists, or downloaded in a .CSV file and uploaded using entry forms, customized games, and prizes.

