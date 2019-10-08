Delphi Management Inc. MA Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Delphi Management Inc. MA cut its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 37,306.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,982 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 84.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,154 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chubb by 24.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,347,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,109,000 after purchasing an additional 650,643 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,532,000 after purchasing an additional 493,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 15,106.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 397,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,780,000 after purchasing an additional 395,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,688. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $162.44. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.20 and its 200-day moving average is $149.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,865 shares in the company, valued at $18,058,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,865 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Barclays set a $185.00 price target on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

