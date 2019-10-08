Delphi Management Inc. MA Sells 4,477 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Delphi Management Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,959,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,850,000 after buying an additional 302,882 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 7.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,491,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,133,000 after acquiring an additional 507,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,314,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 119.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,858,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 3,506.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

MAS traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $42.31. 2,931,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,343. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

