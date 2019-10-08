Delphi Management Inc. MA Trims Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Delphi Management Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $33,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 814.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.30.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.60. 1,429,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,858. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $131.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average of $115.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a 0.70000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $2,204,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,370,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,625,374. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.