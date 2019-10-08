Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DENN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Denny’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 311,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,646. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 3,816 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $87,081.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 779,796 shares in the company, valued at $17,794,944.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 50,873 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,160,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,894.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,146 shares of company stock worth $4,521,833 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Denny’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Denny’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

