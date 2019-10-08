Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) versus FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (NYSE:FVCB) Critical Review

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) and FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Bank and FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank -8.73% -4.63% -0.22% FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Deutsche Bank and FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank 8 9 0 0 1.53 FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH 0 0 1 0 3.00

Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus target price of $6.89, indicating a potential downside of 0.51%. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.61%. Given FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH is more favorable than Deutsche Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Deutsche Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Bank and FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank $43.60 billion 0.33 $314.15 million ($0.01) -692.00 FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Deutsche Bank has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH.

Summary

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH beats Deutsche Bank on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management. The company's CIB segment offers financial market products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products. This segment also offers commercial banking, mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity advisory and origination, and cash management services; and trade finance and securities services. Its PCB segment offers payment and current account services, investment and insurance products, deposits, and credit and financing products; mid-cap related products; customized wealth management and investment solutions consisting of discretionary portfolio management, investment advices, and currency and deposit services; start-up and structured financing; interest rate and currency management services; and postal and non-banking services. This segment also offers financing solutions, such as real estate, single-stock, and aircraft financing; and mergers and acquisitions, pre-IPO, private placements, private and public investment solutions, structured lending, and trading and hedging products. In addition, the PCB segment provides wealth structuring, wealth transfer, and philanthropy services. Its Deutsche Asset Management segment invests in equities, fixed income, liquidity, real estate, infrastructure, private equity, and sustainable investments; and delivers alpha and beta solutions. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 2,425 branches in 60 countries. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

FVCBankcorp, Inc. provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. The company also provides business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business owner's guidance lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders, business mortgage loans, and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions, and bridge loans; and automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on various personal checking accounts. In addition, it offers credit cards and online banking services. Further, the company provides treasury management services comprising automated clearing house services, merchant services, zero balance and escrow accounts, and ACH positive authorization services; and government contractor banking services. Additionally, it offers life, disability, auto, homeowners coverage, building/property, business interruption, general liability, cybersecurity, employee health benefits, and contractor/builder bonds insurance products. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

