DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $159.43. The stock had a trading volume of 32,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.99 and its 200-day moving average is $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.05. DexCom has a 52-week low of $105.05 and a 52-week high of $178.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.40 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $238,180.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,660.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total transaction of $309,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,570 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,497 shares of company stock worth $14,684,615 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,010,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,333,000 after purchasing an additional 44,803 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 23.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.