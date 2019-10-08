Dialog Semiconductor’s (DLGNF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DLGNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of DLGNF stock remained flat at $$46.02 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $48.26.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

