Dialog Semiconductor’s (DLGNF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DLGNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of DLGNF stock remained flat at $$46.02 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $48.26.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.