Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digi International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digi International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,215. The company has a market cap of $380.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59. Digi International has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. Digi International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 2,636 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $35,875.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,666 shares in the company, valued at $281,264.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 158,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Digi International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Digi International by 39.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Digi International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Digi International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

