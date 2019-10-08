Digiwage (WAGE) Market Capitalization Hits $23,442.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $23,442.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00640212 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025840 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004106 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001835 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000398 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.