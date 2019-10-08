DigixDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $26.38 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $26.38 million and $716,598.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for about $13.19 or 0.00160441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Bancor Network, AirSwap and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00194734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.01024605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030941 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010965 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091463 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bitbns, BigONE, Liqui, Gate.io, AirSwap, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Huobi, IDEX, Binance, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

