Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

DIN has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Sunday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

DIN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,916. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.37. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.14). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 59.85% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at $50,374,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at $39,390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 76.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 302,500 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at $7,673,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,023,000 after purchasing an additional 72,391 shares during the period.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

