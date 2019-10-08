Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.44

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.44 and traded as high as $51.51. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $50.42, with a volume of 106,202 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNA. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

