Direxion FTSE Russell International Over US ETF (NYSEARCA:RWIU) Trading Down 0.3%

Direxion FTSE Russell International Over US ETF (NYSEARCA:RWIU) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.19 and last traded at $50.19, approximately 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWIU. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion FTSE Russell International Over US ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Direxion FTSE Russell International Over US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,628,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Direxion FTSE Russell International Over US ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion FTSE Russell International Over US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion FTSE Russell International Over US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.