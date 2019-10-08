Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to post $6.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.86 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $6.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $27.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.52 billion to $27.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.54 billion to $30.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Dollar General from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Dollar General by 3.1% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 73.0% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Dollar General by 6.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 106.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $98.08 and a twelve month high of $162.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

