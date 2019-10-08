Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $280.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $282.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $267.00 to $261.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research set a $320.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,732. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $302.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $811.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.87 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.