Dusk Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.32 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $560,493.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for $0.0597 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,861,182 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

