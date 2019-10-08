DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CEO John M. Lawrie purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $175,824.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 22,066 shares of company stock worth $1,153,043 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.13. 70,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,427,354. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $91.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

