DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sidoti downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXP Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Shares of DXPE stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,012. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $574.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.56.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 192.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.