E-Dinar Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $729,352.00 (EDR)

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. E-Dinar Coin has a market cap of $7.29 million and $729,352.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One E-Dinar Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges including LocalTrade, Exrates, Livecoin and YoBit. In the last week, E-Dinar Coin has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000706 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitz (BITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin Profile

E-Dinar Coin (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for E-Dinar Coin is edinarcoin.com.

E-Dinar Coin Coin Trading

E-Dinar Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Exrates, YoBit and LocalTrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-Dinar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase E-Dinar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

