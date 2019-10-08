E-Dinar Coin Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges (EDR)

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, E-Dinar Coin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One E-Dinar Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, LocalTrade, YoBit and Exrates. E-Dinar Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and $729,352.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

E-Dinar Coin Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for E-Dinar Coin is edinarcoin.com.

E-Dinar Coin Coin Trading

E-Dinar Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, Livecoin, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade E-Dinar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase E-Dinar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

