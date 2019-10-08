Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.10

Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and traded as high as $29.95. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 185 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.57 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 21.11%.

In related news, Director James R. Wilkins, Jr. acquired 993 shares of Eagle Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $29,770.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Wilkins, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Eagle Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,618 shares of company stock valued at $108,864. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

