Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

EGRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.80.

NASDAQ:EGRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.71 million, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $68.39.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 19.79%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $66,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

