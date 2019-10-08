East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt (TSE:ECF.UN) Trading 0.8% Higher

East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt (TSE:ECF.UN) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.19 and last traded at C$9.19, 8,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 6,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.22.

East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt Company Profile (TSE:ECF.UN)

East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund is a closed end fixed income fund launched and managed by Arrow Capital Management. The fund is co-managed by East Coast Fund Management Inc It invests in fixed income markets. East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund is domiciled in Canada.

