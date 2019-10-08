Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering raised Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.64.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $71.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,436. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $95.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 23.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

