easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,206 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 1,206 ($15.76) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oddo Securities downgraded easyJet to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,170.05 ($15.29).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON:EZJ traded down GBX 88.50 ($1.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,084 ($14.16). 3,716,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,025.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,021.13.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay purchased 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 970 ($12.67) per share, for a total transaction of £12,406.30 ($16,211.03). Insiders acquired a total of 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,721 in the last 90 days.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.