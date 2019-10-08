EBCoin Price Hits $0.0002 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart. EBCoin has a market cap of $729,672.00 and $556.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EBCoin

EBCoin launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

