Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.51. 259,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a positive return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John N. Hill bought 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $197,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,989.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 4,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $125,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,885 shares in the company, valued at $812,789. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at about $877,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 138.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 324,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 188,352 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.